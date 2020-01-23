Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 31.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 165.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 414,708 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 104,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,953. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

