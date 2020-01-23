Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,655,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.34. 366,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

