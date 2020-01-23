Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a coverage optimism score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AMD traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,769,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,079,105. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 272.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,093 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

