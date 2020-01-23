aelf (ELF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.54 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, BigONE, Huobi and AirSwap. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $33.03 million and $24.54 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.03035368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00201438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, AirSwap, Bithumb, Hotbit, Bancor Network, Huobi, Allbit, Koinex, GOPAX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, BigONE, Tokenomy, Bibox, ABCC, BCEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Gate.io, CoinTiger, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

