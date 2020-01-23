Aencoin (AEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116,363.00

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Aencoin has a total market cap of $8.39 million and $116,363.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aencoin token can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Aencoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aencoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.22 or 0.05483603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026392 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Aencoin Token Profile

Aencoin (AEN) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin.

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.