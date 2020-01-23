Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 4.40

News articles about Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have trended extremely positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aeroports de Paris earned a news impact score of 4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $$194.32 during midday trading on Thursday. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $190.49 and a 1-year high of $196.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.90.

Separately, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

