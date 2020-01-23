AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of AES worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AES by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 211,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE:AES opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.