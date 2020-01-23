Aeternity (AE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.01 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Aeternity has a total market cap of $48.18 million and $7.01 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001926 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, Kyber Network and OKEx. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000448 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 344,743,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,922,576 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Tokenomy, CoinBene, Bithumb, HitBTC, OTCBTC, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Koinex, IDAX, ZB.COM, Zebpay, OOOBTC, OKEx, FCoin, BitMart, Crex24, Binance, DragonEX, Mercatox, Gate.io, HADAX, BigONE and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

