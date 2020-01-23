AFLAC’s (AFL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 3,005,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in AFLAC by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 797,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 138,166 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

