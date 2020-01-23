AgaveCoin Market Cap Achieves $23.05 Million (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One AgaveCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.05 million and $26,445.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AgaveCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.03402792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00202965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00126009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin's total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org.

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

