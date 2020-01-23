AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF.B traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.86. The company had a trading volume of 216,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,980. The company has a market cap of $535.79 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$6.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.