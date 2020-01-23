AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.86. 216,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,980. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $535.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.