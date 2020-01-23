AidCoin (AID) Price Up 65.5% This Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $688,704.00 and approximately $6,588.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin.

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

