Aion 1-Day Volume Tops $7.61 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. Aion has a total market cap of $25.93 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.03035368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00201438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, DragonEX, Radar Relay, BitForex, Bilaxy, Liqui, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.