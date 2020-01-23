Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie started coverage on Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of ACDVF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.05. 1,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,562. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.74%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

