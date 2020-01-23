Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air China earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Air China has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Air China alerts:

AIRYY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.90. Air China has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Air China had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 5.16%.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.