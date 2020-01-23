Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 765.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $238.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.45. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.78 and a fifty-two week high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

