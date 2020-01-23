Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $238.04 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.78 and a 12 month high of $241.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

