AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Earns Media Impact Rating of -5.00

Headlines about AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS AICAF remained flat at $$0.99 during trading hours on Thursday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

