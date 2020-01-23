AirSwap (AST) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.63 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. AirSwap has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $1.16 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Kyber Network, OKEx and Radar Relay. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Liqui, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

