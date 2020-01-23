Aladdin (ADN) Market Cap Reaches $5.87 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, BITKER, CoinBene and BitForex. Aladdin has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,322.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.01915246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.61 or 0.03712392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00633970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00716893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00097175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010938 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00563904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Aladdin

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,293,620,166 tokens. Aladdin's official website is adncoin.com. Aladdin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BITKER, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

