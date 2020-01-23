Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.18% of Albemarle worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 31.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

