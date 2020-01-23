Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $147,723.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 33.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $147,723.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

