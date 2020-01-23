Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALEC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Alector stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. Alector has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alector will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Sabah Oney sold 5,156 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $103,223.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,920,268.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,178 shares of company stock worth $25,694,491. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 43,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after buying an additional 427,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 331,642 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 178,111 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

