Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.57. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $141.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

