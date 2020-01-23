Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $222.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $565.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.82. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,833,000 after purchasing an additional 186,356 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $748,808,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $634,748,000 after purchasing an additional 620,400 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

