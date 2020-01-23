All Sports Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $50.98 and $5.60. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $80,064.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.05397272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011734 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $51.55, $5.60, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $13.77, $33.94 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.