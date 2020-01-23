Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 170.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $109,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Y. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Alleghany stock opened at $807.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $798.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $765.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $600.23 and a one year high of $816.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 38.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

