Allen Capital Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Home Depot by 25.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 172.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,054 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $11,966,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $911,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $232.90 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $174.53 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

