Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $111.62 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

