Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Nomura from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 85,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.