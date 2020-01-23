Almeela (KZE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,082.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Almeela has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Almeela has a market capitalization of $358,029.00 and $1,082.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Almeela token can currently be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000722 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Almeela

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

