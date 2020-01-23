Alpha Token (A) Price Hits $0.0142 on Exchanges

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $418,316.00 and approximately $526.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Token has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, Token Store, CoinLim and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.03402792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00202965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00126009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

