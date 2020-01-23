Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 179.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,485.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,380.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,261.21. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

