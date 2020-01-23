Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,380.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,261.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,454.26.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

