Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $224,201,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $966,945,000 after acquiring an additional 129,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,454.26.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,380.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,261.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.