Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,625.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,459.49.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,380.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,261.47. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

