Alphacat Reaches Market Cap of $725,938.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Alphacat has a market cap of $725,938.00 and $77,181.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.03405829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.