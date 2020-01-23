Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given a C$16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) has been given a C$16.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ALS stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The firm has a market cap of $476.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.86. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$10.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.76.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

