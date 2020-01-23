Altria Group (MO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Altria Group has set its FY19 guidance at $4.19-4.27 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MO stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

