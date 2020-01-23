Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $602.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAL. ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

