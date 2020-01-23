Amazon.com (AMZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,828.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,816.56. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

