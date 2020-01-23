Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 232,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $441,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,828.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.