Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. United Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 45.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $17,190,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,828.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,816.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $938.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

