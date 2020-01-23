Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,150.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

AMZN opened at $1,887.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,828.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $938.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

