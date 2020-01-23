Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Amc Networks posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCX. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amc Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 57.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amc Networks by 16.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amc Networks by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amc Networks stock traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $38.85. 709,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,240. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

