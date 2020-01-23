American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.10.

AAL stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.85.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.