American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.12. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-6.00 EPS.

AAL opened at $27.32 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.85.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

