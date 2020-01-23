American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Position Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 968.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,220. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

