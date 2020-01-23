American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $48,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.82. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $164.11 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

